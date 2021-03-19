The ‘Eleanor Roosevelt’ is the world's first fast ferry with natural gas engines and it will start operating on Baleària’s Denia-Ibiza-Palma route in April.

The company has invested 90 million euros in the ‘Eleanor Roosevelt’, which has room for 1,200 passengers and 450 cars.

Baleària’s President, Adolfo Utor, says the 'Eleanor Roosevelt' is a pioneer in the shipping world in terms of sustainability and innovation and will promote the Balearic Islands as a tourist destination.

The interior of the ship has been adapted to make sure the distance between seats is in line with health requirements, the corridors are wider and high-tech innovations have been installed to reduce movement, vibrations and noise.

The ship also has video surveillance of pets via webcams and digitised access to maintain social distancing, with passengers receiving their boarding pass and pre-assigned seats via WhatsApp.

The ship is in the final phase of construction and is undergoing equipment tests at the Armon shipyard in Gijón.

The ‘Eleanor Roosevelt’ is the 7th ship in the Baleària fleet with gas engines and will reduce C02 emissions equivalent to eliminating nearly 9,000 cars or planting around 27,000 trees.