University of the Balearic Islands

The university has patented the technology.

19-03-2021Archive

The University of the Balearic Islands is to trial a safe health corridor system between the Balearics and the mainland. This is study the feasibility of implementing the SEQR health protocol for the safe movement of passengers.

The study will begin in Cala Millor over Easter and continue until November. It is based on the ShareEQR technology developed and patented by the university. This allows the transfer of information in an authenticated and secure way between a place of origin and a destination without the need for communication infrastructure or digital connection.

The technology uses QR images to establish a communication system between those involved in the control of mobility. It creates a tracking framework that respects data privacy, while users do not have to download any specific app.

