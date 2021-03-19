Excited German tourists in face masks spilled out of Palma airport this afternoon, among the first to arrive at the popular holiday destination after Germany last week lifted quarantine requirements for travellers returning from the Balearic Islands.
Tourists are still not allowed to stay in hotels or holiday lets in Germany, leaving foreign holidays one of the few options for those wanting to get away, although the German government still advises against non-essential travel.
"It is very, very, very exciting and it feels wonderful to be flying again, even if it is for only one week," said tourist Bettina, who works for a travel company, as a group of exuberant young holidaymakers danced outside the airport.
The new arrivals had flown in from various German cities including Berlin, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Hamburg. They all had to provide test results not more than 72 hours old at the airport showing they were COVID-free.
"It was an amazing opportunity to be able to come here despite the coronavirus,» said student Linda Tlucker, 23, who had travelled from Berlin for a two-week holiday.
But while German tourists can enjoy the Balearic resorts, Spaniards will be unable to do so because of a ban on travelling between regions over Easter, leaving many angry.
TIMELY BOOST
Asked about the restrictions facing Spaniards, Tlucker said: "It's probably not that fair. But if the region says it is OK (for us to come), there is not much citizens can do about it."
The return of German tourists provides a timely boost for one of Spain's hardest-hit industries. Foreign visitors to Spain fell 80% to 19 million in 2020, the lowest level since 1969, because of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions.
In 2020 the tourism industry accounted for between 4% and 5% of Spain's national output, according to estimates from the Funcas think-tank, down from 12% in 2019.
It was not all smiles at the airport, however, as the sun-seekers were met with drizzly weather conditions.
"The weather is quite bad and it feels like being in Germany," one said.
Alan / Hace 35 minutes
At the same time I an reading this I am reading this https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-56460696
Peter / Hace about 1 hour
Only exciting for the hoteliers, who couldn't care less about the island's people, and have Amengol in their pocket....
Steve, Son Maties / Hace about 1 hour
Let's hope that the contagion figures climb steeply and quickly so we can ban tourists, and hope that it lasts at least until next year...
bob / Hace about 1 hour
SOS ...... the longer we get pressured by the tourist industry the worse the island in general will be affected by this pandemic .... today we look at France and Germany who are looking at more restrictions ....why are you stupid ?? you can fly from Germany but not Spain .... as a island look inward ... three weeks time when numbers of covid up ..... go up summer over very sort sighted
Pedro / Hace about 2 hours
There is no rational policy - only irrational thinking. The result of this impatience will be realised within the next 7 - 10 days. I'm off to buy a stock of bog rolls.
Lisa / Hace about 2 hours
I have yet to hear any rational policy announcement on why this is being allowed to happen.
If you are going to gamble the health and economic stability of an entire island - then at least do it when you can make maximum profit.
This crazy early influx of tourists will just serve to reintroduce the virus in time to shut Mallorca down in June - so the island misses the most lucrative tourist months.
It’s makes sense on absolutely no level.
Government have to ensure islanders are vaccinated in substantial numbers, before even considering reactivating tourism.
A 3 per cent vaccination level is not enough. This insanity will come to be deeply regretted.