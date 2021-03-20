Summer holidays overseas are "extremely unlikely" because of the risk of travellers bringing coronavirus variants back to Britain, a scientist on a government advisory body told the BBC.
Britain faces a "real risk" if people travel abroad, Dr Mike Tildesley claimed. Foreign holidays are currently banned by the British government and returning travellers have to quarantine.
British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it was "too early to tell" when holidays abroad would be allowed. Under the current roadmap for easing restrictions, the earliest date people in England could holiday abroad would be 17 May.
People can currently travel abroad for a limited number of reasons, such as education or work, with anyone who does having to fill in a "Declaration to Travel" form stating a valid reason for leaving the country.
Currently there are no comments.