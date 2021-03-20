Fears over summer holidays.

Fears over summer holidays.

20-03-2021

Summer holidays overseas are "extremely unlikely" because of the risk of travellers bringing coronavirus variants back to Britain, a scientist on a government advisory body told the BBC.

Britain faces a "real risk" if people travel abroad, Dr Mike Tildesley claimed. Foreign holidays are currently banned by the British government and returning travellers have to quarantine.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it was "too early to tell" when holidays abroad would be allowed. Under the current roadmap for easing restrictions, the earliest date people in England could holiday abroad would be 17 May.

People can currently travel abroad for a limited number of reasons, such as education or work, with anyone who does having to fill in a "Declaration to Travel" form stating a valid reason for leaving the country.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.