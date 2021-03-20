Can Picafort, Mallorca.

Can Picafort, Mallorca. archive photo.

20-03-2021Mateo Cladera

The sun’s out in Palma but it’s not as warm as it looks; there’s a cold northeasterly wind and the daytime high of 13 degrees will fall to 7 after dark, but at least it’s fair!

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 14 degrees with moderate-strong winds and a low of 5.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Andratx.

It’s sunny but very windy in Llucmajor and the high of 13 degrees will drop to 6 when the sun goes down.

Wrap up if you’re going for a walk on the beach in the sunshine in Muro, it’s only 13 degrees with northerly winds gusting up to 35 kilometres an hour and a low of 5.

Valldemossa is cold and windy with a high of 9 and an overnight temperature of 3 degrees.

