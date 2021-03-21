You can now place your classified advertisement online and within minutes it will go live on our website. Write your classified advertisement in the Comment Section at the foot of the "Bargains of the Day" article providing us with your name and email address and once the advertisement text is complete just send it us, using the SEND option. We will reply to you and give you a costing and then you pay via credit card. The minimum ten 10 word classified costs 4.36€ incl. VAT and you can also send us a photograph. For each day you place your advert you will receive a free lineage insertion in the printed version.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





FLOOR RESTORE: Marble and terrazzo floors re-ground and polished to perfection. Home and businesses. Tel. 722-283415; email: floorrestoremallorca@hotmail.com



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com





ARBARTH 595 CONVERTIBLE, 2017 model, 1.4 T-JET, 145CV, white, 1 owner from new. Under 30,000 Kms. Full dealer service history. Electric roof, factory satnav and bluetooth. Switchable auto or manual gearbox. Very nice condition. 14,995 € or very near offer. For further information or viewing in Consell message Jimmy on 694-460764.





MOORING PUERTO PORTALS & Bruno Abbate 37 boat. Total price 99,000 €. Possible to buy the boat only and rent the mooring. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com



COSTITX: Peaceful area, pretty finca with swimming pool. Lovely, tranquil 3,900 m² plot. Three bedroom, bathroom, porch and roof terrace with great views. Some modernisation required. Current Cédula, mains electricity connection possible. Price 277,000 €. Ref. 9346. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





LEGAL BUILD with Tourist Licence/ Cedula in Costitx. 14,700 m² of land with great open- plan designed home and stone guest house with separate entrance. Mains electricity. Possibility to build a swimming pool. 450,000 €. Ref. 9443. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





MANCOR DE LA VALL. Charming corner townhouse with garden, first floor terrace and lovely views. Requiring renovation, potential for a great home, three bedrooms, two bathrooms. 230,000 €. Ref. 9526. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





INCA: Excellent value country home with swimming pool and great views. 126 m² plus porch and outbuildings. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Small enclosed plot of 1,200 m² with fruit trees. 240,000 €. Ref. 9540. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





BUSINESS PREMISES PLUS Apartment, first line Puerto Portals, 170 m². Price 1,200,000 € (Bank valuation 2,873,000€). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





VILLA IN GOLF DE BENDINAT: 4,000,000 € (Bank Valuation: 6,200,000 €)

540 m² on a 1,816 m² plot. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





PALACE PLUS 7 BUILDING PLOTS, sea views, Bonanova. 5,000 m² total plots. 3,000,000 € (Bank Valuation 5,500,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui info@nashhomesmallorca.com



BRAND NEW VILLA with pool, built to a high standard close to Pollensa. POL40525 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





PENTHOUSE, 300 metres from the beach in Palma Nova. SWOPAN10265 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



EXCELLENT SEMI- DETACHED finca with a picturesque garden and pool, within easy walking distance to town for sale near the town of Pollensa, northern Majorca. POL40535 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.



