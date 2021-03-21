Shark washed up in Sant Elm, Mallorca

The body of the shark on Sant Elm beach.

21-03-2021Michel's

The body of a shark, believed to be a blue shark, was washed up on the beach in Sant Elm, Andratx on Sunday. The strong waves brought the body to shore; it is suspected that the shark has been dead for a day or two.

Officials from the town hall and the environment ministry went to the beach on Sunday afternoon, as did a number of onlookers. There was some speculation that rather than a blue shark, it is a cow shark.

Both these sharks are common in the Mediterranean but are endangered species. Neither is considered to pose a particular risk to humans.

