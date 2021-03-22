Puerto Soller, Mallorca.

11-07-2020Humphrey Carter

It’s 18 degrees and mostly sunny in Palma today with a moderate northeasterly wind, but the mercury will plummet to 2 degrees overnight!

Calvia is 16 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a strong northerly wind and a low of 5 degrees.

It’s 15 degrees and very windy in Santanyi with plenty of sunshine and an overnight temperature of 6.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Portocolom.

Pollensa is sunny but very blustery with a high of 16 degrees falling to 7 after dark.

It’s 14 degrees in Banyalbufar with a 30 kilometre an hour northeasterly wind and a low of 8.

