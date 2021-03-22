It’s 18 degrees and mostly sunny in Palma with a moderate southerly wind, but get keep some blankets handy because the temperature will plummet to 1 after dark!!!

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Paseo Mallorca.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very windy with a high of 17 and a low of 6 degrees.

It’s 18 and overcast in Felanitx with strong winds, occasional glimmers of sunshine, a few afternoon showers and a low of 8 degrees.

Pollensa is 19 with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, moderate winds and the mercury will hover around 6 degrees overnight.

It’s sunny but breezy this morning in Deya but thick fog will roll in this afternoon and the daytime high of 16 degrees will slump to 6 when the sun goes down.