There have been increases in the number of active coronavirus cases in nineteen of Mallorca's 53 municipalities. These increases are since the last report that was issued by the health ministry on Friday, March 19. There are decreases in nine municipalities.

The cumulative incidence of new cases in Mallorca has been edging up. The 14-day rate is 49.66 per 100,000, while the seven-day rate is 29.80.

Palma 533 (-20)

Inca 70 (+10)

Marratxi 47 (+7)

Calvia 44 (-2)

Manacor 37 (-2)

Soller 28 (+9)

Llucmajor 24 (+3)

Campos 22 (+5)

Alcudia 18 (+3)

Sa Pobla 18 (+7)

Pollensa 15 (+4)

Muro 14 (+4)

Bunyola 12 (+1)

Mancor de la Vall 12 (+2)

Son Servera 12 (-6)

Capdepera 11 (+2)

Felanitx 11 (-2)

Santa Margalida 11 (+3)

Santa Maria 11 (+2)

Selva 11 (+1)

Alaro 9 (+2)

Binissalem 9 (no change)

Andratx 8 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 6 (-1)

Santanyi 6 (no change)

Sencelles 5 (no change)

Ses Salines 5 (no change)

Lloseta 4 (-3)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Consell 3 (+1)

Esporles 3 (no change)

Porreres 3 (no change)

Vilafranca 3 (-1)

Algaida 2 (+1)

Campanet 2 (no change)

Petra 2 (no change)

Sineu 2 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Arta 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Llubi 1 (no change)

Valldemossa 1 (+1)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (-1)