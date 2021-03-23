Favàritx lighthouse, Minorca.

Favàritx lighthouse, Minorca. archive photo.

23-03-2021Starlight Fundación

When the sun sets in Spain, the first place the stars appear is at the eastern end of the Balearic Islands, in Minorca.

The Island has such a unique setting that its now been declared a Starlight Reserve, which means it’s one of the best places in the world to see the stars in all their glory.

Minorca had already been declared a Biosphere Reserve and is part of the UNESCO M&B, (Man and the Biosphere), Program and is the only island in the Mediterranean with both certificates, but it still had to pass several audits to confirm the quality of its sky at night.

Astro Tourism

Minorca now has an opportunity to cash in on a completely new group of tourists who are interested in astronomy.

The Minorcan Starlight Reserve will have an astronomical observatory, viewpoints in strategic enclaves at iconic beaches and Talayotic monuments and a network of photometres.

The Starlight Reserve is an international initiative which aims to reinforce the public’s relationship with nature by establishing specific locations worldwide, where people can see what the night sky and the stars look like without pollution from city lights and preserve them for future generations.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.