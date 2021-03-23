The Balearic Port Authority is putting the Cap de Formentor Lighthouse and restaurant out to tender with the option of turning the iconic property into a hotel.

“The idea is to grant the concession to the most advantageous offer with authorisation for a bar, café and restaurant service," said a Port Authority Spokesperson.

The 22-metre high lighthouse at the northernmost point of Mallorca first opened in 1863.

It's 210 metres above sea level, which was a total nightmare for builders who had to overcome severe delivery problems and disagreements with the church during the project.

Back then, food and fuel was delivered every 5 days, but the only access to the lighthouse was up 272 precarious steps carved into the rock.

Thankfully it’s now much easier to reach the Cap de Formentor Lighthouse, which has become one of the most popular tourist destinations on the island. The café opened in 2006.

Bidding starts at €32,153.06 plus VAT for the 636.5 m2 property which consists of the lighthouse, the restaurant, outbuildings, a garage, the old transformer room, a warehouse and of course those truly stunning views.