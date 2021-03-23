Palma is getting warmer; it’s 19 degrees today with lots of lovely sunshine, a nice breeze and a low of 3.
Calvia is 18 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a light wind and a low of 8 degrees.
It’s mostly sunny in Llucmajor with a high of 19, almost no wind at all and an overnight temperature of 7 degrees.
Santa Margalida is gorgeous, the sun is shining and the daytime high of 20 degrees will fall to 5 after dark.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Playa Esperanza.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/OGR85Asg3a— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) March 24, 2021
It’s 17 degrees in Escorca with a mixture of sunshine and clouds but the temperature will plummet to minus 1 when the sun goes down.
