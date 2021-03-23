Mallorca.

Mallorca.

24-01-2021Humphrey Carter

Palma is getting warmer; it’s 19 degrees today with lots of lovely sunshine, a nice breeze and a low of 3.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

Calvia is 18 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a light wind and a low of 8 degrees.

It’s mostly sunny in Llucmajor with a high of 19, almost no wind at all and an overnight temperature of 7 degrees.

Santa Margalida is gorgeous, the sun is shining and the daytime high of 20 degrees will fall to 5 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Playa Esperanza.

It’s 17 degrees in Escorca with a mixture of sunshine and clouds but the temperature will plummet to minus 1 when the sun goes down.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.