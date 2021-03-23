Tourists can hit the beach.

Tourists visit the beach.

23-03-2021ENRIQUE CALVO

You can travel earlier to Mallorca than you initially thought providing that Spain lifts the ban on British tourists. One of the exemptions in the British Covid restrictions allows travel to visit properties, estate agents, sales offices or show homes overseas if a person is seeking to buy or sell a foreign home, according to press reports this morning.

The Guardian said: The legislation also gives an exemption for “preparing a residential property to move in” or “to visit a residential property to undertake any activities required for the rental or sale of that property”.

It has been dubbed the "Stanley Johnson clause" after Boris Johnson´s father visited Greece last summer to see a property.

The loop-hole comes into affect on March 29 but British citizens can´t visit Spain until March 30 because there is a ban on British tourist travel.

