The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 34 new positive cases of coronavirus, five more than Monday. There are 31 cases in Mallorca, one in Ibiza and two in Minorca. The test rate has come down to 1.27% from 2,677 tests; 1,283 more than in Monday's report.

There are seven more Covid patients on wards in Mallorca (38) and two more in Ibiza (25). In intensive care, there are decreases of one in both Mallorca and Ibiza to 19 and six, respectively.

Forty-more people have recovered, one of whom was in hospital. The total number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics is down eleven to 890, while the number being monitored by primary care in Mallorca has risen by ten to 701. Six more deaths have been confirmed; the total is 774.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 in the Balearics is 47.33; in Mallorca it is 49.44. The seven-day incidence is 28.01 (Balearics) and 29.80 (Mallorca).

At municipality level in Mallorca there are increases in active cases in twelve; figures in brackets show changes from the report of March 22.

Palma 522 (-11)

Inca 68 (-2)

Marratxi 49 (+2)

Calvia 42 (-2)

Manacor 37 (no change)

Soller 28 (no change)

Campos 25 (+3)

Llucmajor 25 (+1)

Sa Pobla 22 (+4)

Alcudia 19 (+1)

Pollensa 16 (+1)

Muro 14 (no change)

Bunyola 12 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 12 (no change)

Alaro 11 (+2)

Capdepera 11 (no change)

Santa Maria 11 (no change)

Selva 11 (no change)

Son Servera 11 (-1)

Felanitx 10 (-1)

Santa Margalida 10 (-1)

Binissalem 9 (no change)

Andratx 8 (no change)

Lloseta 7 (+3)

Santanyi 7 (+1)

Sant Llorenç 6 (no change)

Sencelles 5 (no change)

Ses Salines 5 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Consell 3 (no change)

Esporles 3 (no change)

Porreres 3 (no change)

Vilafranca 3 (no change)

Algaida 2 (no change)

Arta 2 (+1)

Campanet 2 (no change)

Llubi 2 (+1)

Petra 2 (no change)

Sineu 2 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 1 (+1)

Valldemossa 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)