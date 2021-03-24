You can now place your classified advertisement online and within minutes it will go live on our website. Write your classified advertisement in the Comment Section at the foot of the "Bargains of the Day" article providing us with your name and email address and once the advertisement text is complete just send it us, using the SEND option. We will reply to you and give you a costing and then you pay via credit card. The minimum ten 10 word classified costs 4.36€ incl. VAT and you can also send us a photograph. For each day you place your advert you will receive a free lineage insertion in the printed version.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





DARK WOODEN TABLE, measures 150 x 80cm. 25 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



ENDS TODAY! 1 € clothes & shoe sale at Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop, 358 Joan Miro, San Agustin (Opposite the Cala Nova Yacht club). Please pop by and support out local Cancer Charities. Plenty of bargains to be had on suits, dresses, jeans, shirts and shoes. Open 10am- 2pm Monday to Saturday (Closed Thursday 25th March for one day only).



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info





FOUR DARK WOOD CHAIRS, 20 € each. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



COSTITX: Peaceful area, pretty finca with swimming pool. Lovely, tranquil 3,900 m² plot. Three bedroom, bathroom, porch and roof terrace with great views. Some modernisation required. Current Cédula, mains electricity connection possible. Price 277,000 €. Ref. 9346. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





LEGAL BUILD with Tourist Licence/ Cedula in Costitx. 14,700 m² of land with great open- plan designed home and stone guest house with separate entrance. Mains electricity. Possibility to build a swimming pool. 450,000 €. Ref. 9443. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





MANCOR DE LA VALL. Charming corner townhouse with garden, first floor terrace and lovely views. Requiring renovation, potential for a great home, three bedrooms, two bathrooms. 230,000 €. Ref. 9526. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





INCA: Excellent value country home with swimming pool and great views. 126 m² plus porch and outbuildings. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Small enclosed plot of 1,200 m² with fruit trees. 240,000 €. Ref. 9540. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



EXCELLENT SEMI- DETACHED finca with a picturesque garden and pool, within easy walking distance to town for sale near the town of Pollensa, northern Majorca. POL40535 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



DO YOU WANT TO SELL you property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.



