Vaccination in Mallorca

Vaccination at Germans Escalas in Palma on Wednesday.

24-03-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

Appointments for vaccination using the AstraZeneca vaccine resumed in the Balearics on Wednesday. Following the temporary suspension, the regional health service has brought its mass vaccination sites into operation, with the exception - for the time being - of the Manacor Hippodrome.

On Wednesday, IB-Salut anticipated administering 2,500 doses of AstraZeneca, a number which emphasises that the vaccination programme is not proceeding at anything like its hoped-for maximum - some 120,000 doses of various vaccines per week.

The coordinator of the Covid-19 hotlines, Albert Ríos, says that cancelled AstraZeneca appointments have been rearranged and that 55 to 65 year olds have been added to the appointment list. These are people in the 3B group of teachers, vets, physiotherapists and others.

The Manacor site will open shortly. Appointments are being made. The 100% operation of all the sites will depend on the arrival of vaccines. At present, as Ríos notes, it is not known for sure how many doses will be delivered next week.

