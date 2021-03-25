It’s 21 degrees in Palma today with lots of sunshine, a light breeze and a low of 7.
Calvia is a bit foggy and breezy this morning, but the sun will come out later bringing a high of 19 degrees which will drop to 8 after dark.
It’s overcast all day long in Ses Salines with a high of 19 degrees falling to 6 overnight.
Alcudia is partly sunny partly cloudy with morning fog, a mild southerly wind and a low of 8.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Alaró.
It’s 21 degrees in Bunyola with hazy sunshine and an overnight temperature of 7.
