It’s dull and windy in Palma this morning, but it’ll be 22 degrees when the sun comes out later and drop to 8 after dark.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 24 degrees, strong winds and a low of 9.

It’s 21 in Felanitx with lots of sunshine, strong winds and an overnight temperature of 11 degrees.

Santa Margalida is 22 and sunny one minute, cloudy the next with light winds and a low of 8.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in nearby Playa Esperanza

It’s a gorgeous day in Soller with a high of 24 degrees, strong southeasterly winds and a low of 6.