29-03-2021

Mallorca was given some good news this morning with the announcement that the popular ITV show, Love Island, will be filmed from the island this summer, according to press reports this morning,

It is thought that TV bosses have even arranged for an extra cast to fly out in May and quarantine like the main set of singletons as a Covid precaution, reports The Sun.

According to the British tabloid: "All precautions have been taken to make sure it goes smoothly. Besides the extra cast, they've incorporated Covid safety measures and increased checks on contestants' mental health."

Filming is expected to begin in June at a villa in San Lorenzo. The programme gives the island some priceless promotion.

