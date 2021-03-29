Czech billionaire makes big investment.

Czech billionaires makes big investment.

01-01-2006

One of the principal shareholders of British supermarket giant J. Sainsbury PLC has bought a big slice of Mallorca supermarket chain Eroski.

Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský has agreed to buy 50 percent of Eroski´s business in Mallorca. Eroski is one of the principal supermarkets on Mallorca with branches across the island.

The Czech billionare is also co-owner and president of football club AC Sparta Prague. He has built up a 3 percent stake in J. Sainsbury and he also has investments in France´s Casino and Germany´s Metro. He is the fourth largest shareholder in the British supermarket chain.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.