One of the principal shareholders of British supermarket giant J. Sainsbury PLC has bought a big slice of Mallorca supermarket chain Eroski.

Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský has agreed to buy 50 percent of Eroski´s business in Mallorca. Eroski is one of the principal supermarkets on Mallorca with branches across the island.

The Czech billionare is also co-owner and president of football club AC Sparta Prague. He has built up a 3 percent stake in J. Sainsbury and he also has investments in France´s Casino and Germany´s Metro. He is the fourth largest shareholder in the British supermarket chain.