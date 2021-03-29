Police in Mallorca break up illegal party

A resident alerted a police patrol.

29-03-2021MDB

On Sunday morning, Calvia police broke up a birthday party at a chalet on the Camí de Son Font. Thirty-five people had gathered on Saturday evening, and on the Sunday morning a resident alerted officers on a routine control to the movement of people at the villa.

Police established that the daughter of the property had arranged a party for her birthday. Those attending were all aged between 20 and 25. When officers arrived, some threw packets of drugs out of windows. Small quantities of various drugs were retrieved and five reports were made for possession.

There were other reports - one for drug dealing, one for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for "administrative irregularities" and another for being in a car without wearing masks and not being cohabitants.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.