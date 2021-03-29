The Balearic government's chief coronavirus advisor, Marga Frontera, warned on Monday that cases were "clearly in the ascendant".

She referred to figures from the weekend, which indicated a total number of 102 new cases, 43 relating to Sunday and 59 to Saturday. Over the previous weekend there were 80 cases (29 Sunday and 51 Saturday) in all.

Frontera said that the increased number of outbreaks over the past seven days had been "remarkable". There have been nineteen, with 121 people affected and 339 close contacts. Many municipalities have been affected, including Palma, Inca and Soller. In the capital, she noted, the situation was better than in some other municipalities, although there are health areas, like Arquitecte Bennàssar, that are of concern.

Of the 43 cases relating to Sunday, 42 were in Mallorca; the other was in Ibiza. These gave a test rate of 2.77% based on 1,552 tests. Of the 59 cases for Saturday, there were 48 in Mallorca, seven in Minorca, three in Ibiza and one in Formentera.

The number of people being attended to by the health service, according to the Monday report, is the same as was reported on Saturday (872). In Mallorca, however, primary care is monitoring 736 people, 30 more than Saturday. Seventy more people have recovered (this figure refers to the last 24-hour period only).

There are four more Covid patients on wards - 54 in all; 35 in Mallorca and 19 in Ibiza. In intensive care the number of patients is down one to 19 - 13 in Mallorca and six in Ibiza. No new deaths have been reported; the number remains 779.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 in the Balearics is up from 52.11 to 56.90. In Mallorca it is up from 55.47 to 60.49. On the other islands the incidence has risen to 33.19 in Minorca and to 33.03 in Formentera, but is down to 20.28 in Ibiza.

The seven-day incidence has risen from 26.01 to 29.14 (Balearics) and from 27.68 to 30.69 in Mallorca. There are increases elsewhere - Minorca to 16.06; Ibiza to 11.49 and Formentera to 8.26.