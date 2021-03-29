Islets Malgrats, Mallorca.

Islets Malgrats, Mallorca.

23-09-2020Humphrey Carter

It’s 24 degrees and mostly sunny in Palma with light-moderate easterly and northeasterly winds and a low of 10.

Calvia is lovely with lots of sunshine, but it's very windy and the daytime high of 23 will drop to 9 degrees after dark.

It’s 19 and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Ses Salines with very strong easterly winds and a low of 9 degrees

Son Servera is 18 and windy with evening fog and a low of 10 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Cala Ratjada.

It’s warm and sunny in Valldemossa with a high of 18 degrees, moderate easterly winds and a low of 9.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.