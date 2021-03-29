It’s 24 degrees and mostly sunny in Palma with light-moderate easterly and northeasterly winds and a low of 10.

Calvia is lovely with lots of sunshine, but it's very windy and the daytime high of 23 will drop to 9 degrees after dark.

It’s 19 and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Ses Salines with very strong easterly winds and a low of 9 degrees

Son Servera is 18 and windy with evening fog and a low of 10 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Cala Ratjada.

It’s warm and sunny in Valldemossa with a high of 18 degrees, moderate easterly winds and a low of 9.