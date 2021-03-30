UGT and CCOO Representatives have failed to reach an agreement with the company that manages the urban solid waste collection service in Alcúdia and sa Pobla.

Talks between the two sides began at noon on Friday at the Tribunal d’Arbitratge i Mediació of the Illes Balears, or TAMIB and continued on Monday, in an effort to suspend strikes in both Municipalities.

Another meeting took place on Monday afternoon at the headquarters of the Department of Economic Model, Tourism & Work with Virginia Abraham, General Director of Treball.

But by 23:00 on Monday the Unions, Company and Municipal Representatives had still not reached an agreement and according to Union sources, talks stalled over a request that FCC Lumsa apply the conditions of the future labour agreement.

The authorities in Alcudia and sa Pobla had already warned the public that strike action was likely and that rubbish collection would be minimal for the duration of the industrial action.