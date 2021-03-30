Sun worshippers are throwing in the towel after the Balearic government made face masks compulsory on the beach.

According to health experts consulted by the Bulletin this morning it is still avisable to cover the "masked area" with sun tan lotion which can lead to all sorts of sticky mask problems!!!

The best solution to avoid so-called tan lines is to also wear big sunglasses. Eventhough you will go incognito at least your face will be free of the big tan lines!

This is why wearing a mask is so important, according to the World Health Organisation.