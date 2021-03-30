Sun worshippers are throwing in the towel after the Balearic government made face masks compulsory on the beach.
According to health experts consulted by the Bulletin this morning it is still avisable to cover the "masked area" with sun tan lotion which can lead to all sorts of sticky mask problems!!!
The best solution to avoid so-called tan lines is to also wear big sunglasses. Eventhough you will go incognito at least your face will be free of the big tan lines!
This is why wearing a mask is so important, according to the World Health Organisation.
In areas where the virus is circulating, masks should be worn when you’re in crowded settings, where you can’t be at least 1 metre from others, and in rooms with poor or unknown ventilation. It’s not always easy to determine the quality of ventilation, which depends on the rate of air change, recirculation and outdoor fresh air. So if you have any doubts, it’s safer to simply wear a mask.
You should always clean your hands before and after using a mask, and before touching it while wearing it.
While wearing a mask, you should still keep physical distance from others as much as possible. Wearing a mask does not mean you can have close contact with people.
For indoor public settings such as busy shopping centres, religious buildings, restaurants, schools and public transport, you should wear a mask if you cannot maintain physical distance from others.
If a visitor comes to your home who is not a member of the household, wear a mask if you cannot maintain a physical distance or the ventilation is poor.
When outside, wear a mask if you cannot maintain physical distance from others. Some examples are busy markets, crowded streets and bus stops.
Juan love / Hace 1 day
So one year later, many have already built up natural immunity, hundreds of thousands vaccinated and the strictest regulations in every Hotel, Airport or public transport that anyone has ever seen - and we are in an even worse situation than this time last year?
Rich / Hace 1 day
And so the stupidity continues. Covid is here to stay and the best way to increase its incidence is to allow tourists into a non vaccinated zone .... ring any bells? But of course we all live subject to 'Armengols Law' so we have to take into account edicts based on Armengols lack of competence. It's time for an 'extraordinary election in these extraordinary times. The government must change they are clearly putting their needs above those of the people they are meant to serve.