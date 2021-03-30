Our cartoonist, Bibi, gives his verdict on the latest legislation from the Balearic government which means that you now have to wear a mask on the beach.
The new legislation comes into force tomorrow.
john / Hace about 2 hours
Haha..that's a good one Bibi. You got it spot on:)