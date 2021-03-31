Kick start the tourist industry.

Spain expects digital vaccine certificates that would ease travels within the European Union would be ready in June at the latest, foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said this morning in a radio interview. It is hoped that other countries, which are non-European Union members such as Britain will also be included in the holiday scheme sooner rather than later.

Faced with a pandemic that has killed more than 900,000 people in Europe and thrust the continent into its deepest recession, EU leaders agreed last month to work on vaccine certificates to kick-start the tourism industry, which has been severely hurt by the pandemic.

