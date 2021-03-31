Paseo Mallorca, Palma.

It’s 26 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with moderate easterly winds and a low of 11.

Calvia is warm and sunny but very windy with a high of 24 degrees dropping to 9 after dark.

It’s 24 and blustery in Llucmajor too with hazy sunshine and overnight it will be 10 degrees.

Alcudia is mostly sunny with a top temperature of 20 degrees, light winds and a low of 9.

It’s 21 degrees and sunny one minute, cloudy the next in Banyalbufar with no wind at all and a low of 12.

