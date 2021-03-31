Health minister Patricia Gómez says that the Balearics will receive a "record" number of vaccine doses next week. There will be 49,000 in all - 24,000 Pfizer and 25,000 AstraZeneca. These will allow 7,000 vaccinations to be given per day, so long as supplies arrive "as forecast".

Gómez explains that these deliveries will mean that the vaccination of over-80s will be finalised (the first phase of vaccination, that is) and vaccination of the 70-79 age group will start. Vaccination sites will be open over the holidays, and the Manacor Hippodrome site is now due to be operating before April 12.