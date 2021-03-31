On Wednesday afternoon, inspectors from the health and tourism ministries and officers from the National Police and Palma force took part in an operation to check compliance with the latest measures as they apply to bars and restaurants.

Inspections were made of establishments on the Paseo Marítimo and in the vicinity of Sa Feixina Park. Dozens of customers were asked for identification and many face fines for breaching the rule that limits those at a table to two households only.

In the morning, Calvia police and government inspectors conducted a "thorough inspection" of a hotel. There is no report of any sanction. Hotels have to be aware, among other things, of the rule which prohibits non-cohabitants from sharing a room.

This was the first day of an inspection campaign that will continue throughout the rest of the Easter period.