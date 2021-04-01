Tourists in Palma, Mallorca.

After 7 days of increases, the cumulative incidence rate in Mallorca per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, dropped on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The decrease was small, from 63.39 on Tuesday to 63.17 on Wednesday, but it's a start. Now all eyes will be on the figures after Easter in the hope that it continues to fall.

In Mallorca the cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in 7 days is now 31.58 and the island is at medium risk of infection.

In Ibiza the cumulative incidence rate in 14 days has risen for two consecutive days and is currently 25.01, which is low risk for coronavirus infection.

In Minorca, the cumulative incidence rate in 14 days dropped to 33.19 on Wednesday, which is low risk for coronavirus infection.

Formentera has had a cumulative incidence of 14.03 since March 27 and is also at low risk of coronavirus infection.

In the Balearic Islands as a whole, the cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 60.90 in 14 days and 31.58 in 7 days.

Public Health and Preventive Medicine Specialist, Joan Carles March says that's good news, but warns that now is not the time to relax the rules.

“It is essential that we continue to be responsible and that the authorities make the right decisions for restrictions and vaccination,” he said. “It is necessary to strictly maintain the existing restrictions and support the closure of bar and restaurant interiors as has been done in Mallorca and vaccinations must be increased to reduce the chance of infection,” insists March. "The Balearic Islands are below the Spanish average in terms of vaccinations, so it is essential to invest in it."

