Hopes are high that the Covid Vaccination Programme will take off this month with around a million vaccine doses a week arriving in Spain, according to the Ministry of Health.

300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be included in the vaccination programme, which will continue throughout the Easter holidays with those over 80 years of age getting their second jabs on Thursday and Friday.

The arrival of more vaccine doses means more people will be immunised, to stem infection and avert a fourth wave of coronavirus, which has already hit several European countries.

By the end of the week, 22,570 doses of Moderna, 25,000 of Astrazeneca and 24,000 of Pfizer will arrive in the Balearic Islands and the vaccination process will be stepped up.

People who’ve already had their first dose of Astrazeneca will get their second jab in 10-12 weeks.

The Government says that by the beginning of autumn more than 30 million people have been given at least one Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Ministry of Health also insists that the vaccination programme will be stepped up yet again with the arrival of 1,300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Spain in May and another 3,900,000 in June.