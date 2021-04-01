A team of 30 people from the Balearic Institute of Nature, or Ibanat, will be monitoring 10 public recreational areas and camping grounds during the Easter holidays, according to the Ministry of the Environment.

The team has been deployed in anticipation of an influx of people in natural spaces and Ibanat has also hired a night surveillance service for camping areas it manages in Lluc.

Capacity has been at two of the camping grounds has been increased from 121 to 190 at Sa Font Coberta and from 90 to 140 at Marjanor.

The Ibanat team will control capacity, manage permits and reservations, disinfect the spaces and remove waste.

Bunyola City Council has decided to close the recreational area of Caubet during the Easter holidays because of the large influx of people in recent weeks.

Environment & Territory Minister, Miquel Mir has paid tribute to Ibanat staff and Environment Agents for their work.

“They do a huge and essential job to ensure that public use of the natural environment does not endanger conservation,” said Mir, who called for people to be responsible and stressed that enjoying nature is a right that the Ministry must guarantee. “Society has the collective responsibility to enjoy nature and demnstrate common sense by leaving the smallest possible mark on the environment."

The coronavirus regulations have been applied in all recreational and camping areas, with meetings restricted to a maximum of 6 people from two different homes.

Despite being an outdoor space, everyone must wear a face mask except when they’re eating or drinking; tents can only be shared with people who live in the same home.

Unless otherwise indicated, fires are allowed but using stoves; the dining tables are for people with reduced mobility and can only be used by other if they’re not needed and they cannot be reserved.