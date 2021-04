The body of a woman was found in a house in Palma on Thursday afternoon.

The alarm was raised when the woman didn’t answer the ‘phone or respond to people ringing the doorbell.

The National Police called the Palma Fire Brigade, who managed to access the building at 26 Carrer de la Gerreria via a stairlift.

An autopsy is being carried out to determine exactly what happened, but it appears that the woman died of natural causes.