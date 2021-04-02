Easyjet plane in Palma.

Easyjet has announced that it’s adding a new route between Mallorca and the UK from Thursday July 3.

The airline will operate flights between Palma and Birmingham three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until October 30.

Easyjet has also added two other news routes from Birmingham to Alicante and Malaga which will be operational from the end of June.

"We know that the desire to fly is still present," said Javier Gándara, General Manager of easyJet for Southern Europe, who adds that "all security measures and flexibility policies are in place so customers can book with confidence."

