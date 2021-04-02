A brand new App has been launched that contains tons of information about the Serra de Tramuntana.

The Oli de Mallorca Rutes en Familia App offers a wide range of itineraries and guides to help users interpret the landscape with information about ditches, cobbled roads, olive trees and olive oil production.

The routes run through the Barranc de Biniaraix, Camí de Sa Font Garrover, Camí de Muleta and Finca de Galatzó with detailed descriptions and information about activities for children and points of interest along the way, including the olive groves, olive oil production and the agricultural environment.

The Oli de Mallorca Rutes en Familia App is available for IOS and Android.