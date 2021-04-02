Serra de Tramuntana, Mallorca.

Serra de Tramuntana, Mallorca. archive photo.

02-04-2021Ultima Hora

A brand new App has been launched that contains tons of information about the Serra de Tramuntana.

The Oli de Mallorca Rutes en Familia App offers a wide range of itineraries and guides to help users interpret the landscape with information about ditches, cobbled roads, olive trees and olive oil production.

The routes run through the Barranc de Biniaraix, Camí de Sa Font Garrover, Camí de Muleta and Finca de Galatzó with detailed descriptions and information about activities for children and points of interest along the way, including the olive groves, olive oil production and the agricultural environment.

The Oli de Mallorca Rutes en Familia App is available for IOS and Android.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.