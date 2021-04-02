It’s a foggy morning in Palma and partly sunny, partly cloudy for the rest of the day with a high of 22 dropping to 10 after dark.

Here's a look at the weather in real time from our webcam on the Paseo Marítimo.

Calvia is 21 and mostly sunny with occasional cloud, light winds and an overnight low of 9 degrees.

Santanyi is overcast with light easterly winds, sunny spells and the daytime high of 21 degrees will fall to 7 when the sun goes down.

It’s a cloudy Easter Saturday in Muro and 21 degrees with a mild breeze and an overnight temperature of 8.

Escorca is sunny but much cooler at 17 degrees, with light winds and a low of 7.