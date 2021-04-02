Palmanova, Magalluf.

Palmanova, Magalluf. archive photo.

02-04-2021Aina Ginard

It’s a foggy morning in Palma and partly sunny, partly cloudy for the rest of the day with a high of 22 dropping to 10 after dark.

Here's a look at the weather in real time from our webcam on the Paseo Marítimo.

Calvia is 21 and mostly sunny with occasional cloud, light winds and an overnight low of 9 degrees.

Santanyi is overcast with light easterly winds, sunny spells and the daytime high of 21 degrees will fall to 7 when the sun goes down.

It’s a cloudy Easter Saturday in Muro and 21 degrees with a mild breeze and an overnight temperature of 8.

Escorca is sunny but much cooler at 17 degrees, with light winds and a low of 7.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.