It’s a foggy morning in Palma and partly sunny, partly cloudy for the rest of the day with a high of 22 dropping to 10 after dark.
Here's a look at the weather in real time from our webcam on the Paseo Marítimo.
Calvia is 21 and mostly sunny with occasional cloud, light winds and an overnight low of 9 degrees.
Santanyi is overcast with light easterly winds, sunny spells and the daytime high of 21 degrees will fall to 7 when the sun goes down.
It’s a cloudy Easter Saturday in Muro and 21 degrees with a mild breeze and an overnight temperature of 8.
Escorca is sunny but much cooler at 17 degrees, with light winds and a low of 7.
Currently there are no comments.