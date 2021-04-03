The Circaire festival

The Circaire festival

03-04-2021Circaire festival
Andrew Ede

Andrew Ede

The Circaire festival, which last year had to be rescheduled for September, will be returning for its traditional dates from the end of April.

A mix of street circus, performances indoors (at the auditorium) and live music, Circaire has become firmly established in Alcudia’s calendar and is also hugely popular.

The acts are highly original, and they often combine theatre and dance with clowns and circus routines of a traditional style.

The first act will be on Friday, April 30 at the Pont de la Vila Roja amphitheatre. “El Gran Final” is a tragicomedy with two clowns.

Over two weekends - April 30-May 2 and May 7-9 - there is information about the performers and about bookings on the circaire.com website (Castellano and Catalan).

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.