On Wednesday, Pollensa’s mayor Tomeu Cifre plus various others from the town hall headed off to Ciutadella.

The purpose of the visit was to see the police headquarters, the Balearic Institute of Public Security having apparently advised the town hall to go and take a look at other police facilities.

The reason for the interest in Ciutadella’s police station was that the town hall eventually plans to build a new police station of its own. The existing station, which is to be improved, can’t be extended, and so a new one is felt to be necessary.

And where will this go? On Can Bach, the same Can Bach that the new health centre won’t be built on despite the mayor having preferred this site to Can Conill. There is also going to be a bus station on Can Bach.