The ILCA 6 Spanish Cup is being held in Puerto Pollensa. The competition concludes tomorrow, and it marks the sixtieth anniversary of one of the co-organisers, the Reial Club Nàutic Port de Pollença.

Covid restrictions set a maximum number of registrations for the cup. These were all taken up, and so there are 150 participants - 98 men and 52 women - plus coaches - from 48 yacht clubs in nine regions of Spain.

In addition, there are five female sailors from abroad - Cyprus, Germany, Mexico, Peru and Portugal - who are using the regatta as Olympics preparation.

The Puerto Pollensa competition and a second one, which will be in Portugal, is being used to decide who will represent Spain in the female class at the Tokyo games.

Fatima Reyes from the Balearics is one of the contenders. Meanwhile, three sailors from the Puerto Pollensa yacht club are competing for places in the European men’s championship to be held in Croatia and the world championship in Texas.