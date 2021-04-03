Reial Club Nàutic Port de pollença

Reial Club Nàutic Port de pollença

03-04-2021Reial Club Nàutic Port de pollença
Andrew Ede

Andrew Ede

The ILCA 6 Spanish Cup is being held in Puerto Pollensa. The competition concludes tomorrow, and it marks the sixtieth anniversary of one of the co-organisers, the Reial Club Nàutic Port de Pollença.

Covid restrictions set a maximum number of registrations for the cup. These were all taken up, and so there are 150 participants - 98 men and 52 women - plus coaches - from 48 yacht clubs in nine regions of Spain.

In addition, there are five female sailors from abroad - Cyprus, Germany, Mexico, Peru and Portugal - who are using the regatta as Olympics preparation.

The Puerto Pollensa competition and a second one, which will be in Portugal, is being used to decide who will represent Spain in the female class at the Tokyo games.

Fatima Reyes from the Balearics is one of the contenders. Meanwhile, three sailors from the Puerto Pollensa yacht club are competing for places in the European men’s championship to be held in Croatia and the world championship in Texas.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.