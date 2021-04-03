In June, there will be five pollination gardens in different parts of Palma. The idea behind these gardens is that they will increase biodiversity, help insects to pollinate and so produce more seeds and fruit. The gardens have so-called insect hotels and are to be centres for workshops to do with the environment.

The gardens and hotels are being created and managed by schoolchildren who are represented on Palma's children's council. This is a body designed at involving children in decisions for improving the city. Where the gardens are concerned, work is now about to start on their creation. June is when the project will officially be inaugurated.

This is all part of a European Commission BiodiverCities project, which is itself within the framework of the 2030 Biodiversity Strategy and Green Deal for addressing climate change. Palma was selected to be one of these cities in May last year. The town hall says that the BiodiverCities project will bring a "vision of green infrastructure" for Palma. Alongside ideas in the general urban plan, the revision of which is being drafted, the project will be a pilot scheme for involving the public in the creation of green spaces.

Pollination gardens are one feature of the European project. The children's council will liaise with the town hall's participation and infrastructure departments and the Imedea Mediterranean Institute of Advanced Studies. Municipal workers will assist with the actual creation of the gardens.

Over recent days, children have been deciding on the most suitable locations for the insect hotels. At municipal libraries near to the five sites there will be special exhibitions to explain the thinking behind the pollination gardens.