The health ministry didn't issue any figures on Thursday or Friday. It is now catching up and reports that there were 51 new positive cases on Thursday and 43 on Friday. As for Saturday, the number is 42; 34 of these are in Mallorca, seven in Ibiza and one in Formentera. The test rate for the 42 cases is 1.26% from 3,333 tests. On Wednesday, the test rate was 1.31% from 3,129 tests.

No new deaths have been confirmed for the ninth day in a row. The total remains 779. On hospital wards, there are 47 Covid patients - 29 in Mallorca and 18 in Ibiza. The figures for both islands are down two compared with the report on Wednesday. The number of patients in intensive care in Mallorca is still 13; in Ibiza it is down one to five.

Eight more patients have been discharged from hospital, and a further 150 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. Primary care in Mallorca is now monitoring 733 people. This figure is down from 760 earlier in the week. The total number of people being attended to by the health service is also down - from 941 to 906.

Compared with the report of March 31, the 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 in the Balearics is down from 60.90 to 57.59. In Mallorca it is down from 63.17 to 58.37. On the other islands the incidence is down to 29.98 in Minorca, but is up to 27.72 in Ibiza and to 49.54 in Formentera.

The seven-day incidence is down from 31.58 to 30.45 (Balearics) and down from 31.58 to 30.36 in Mallorca. Minorca is down from 19.27 to 16.06; Ibiza is up from 14.87 to 18.25; and Formentera from 24.77 to 49.54.