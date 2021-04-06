BRAMALL PAINTING AND DECORATING. Free quote, repairs, maintenance. Tel. 635-872756.



MOTOR YACHT INTEREST or Time Share. I am interested in a 50% interest or 10 days' charter/ time share on a 30- 50 foot motor yacht. I have all required licenses (German International boats licence) and 40 years of boating experience. Please call 0049-171-8064860.





PAIR OF DOORS MISSING from a luxury house in Es Capdella. Value 3000 €. If you see these for sale anywhere please call 661-440693.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com





SELECTION OF RADIATORS from 15 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





SELECTION OF TV'S from 40 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



SELLING YOUR PROPERTY? Inmobiliaria Lliteras, API registered and established over 30 years, offers home owners a comprehensive and professional service. Our sales team, in- house lawyers and financial experts are at your disposal from listing to post completion. For prompt attention call 607-455350/ Whatsapp, email: inmobiliaria@gestorialliteras.com





C´AN PICAFORT: Newly renovated 2nd floor apartment close to the beach, sea view. Open plan living room with great kitchen and patio doors to balcony. Three bedrooms, bathroom and utility. Air conditioning. 179,000 €. Ref. 9482. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





MANCOR DE LA VALL. Charming corner townhouse with garden, first floor terrace and lovely views. Requiring renovation, potential for a great home, three bedrooms, two bathrooms. 230,000 €. Ref. 9526. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





POLLENSA: Fabulous mountain views and peaceful location. Attractive 3,300 m² finca with swimming pool. Lounge/ diner, large equipped kitchen with island unit, utility/ laundry room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite). Front and lateral porches, lovely garden, fruit trees and pond. Central heating, double glazing, electricity and own well. Viewing recommended. Price 495,000 €. Ref. 9262. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



EXCELLENT SEMI- DETACHED finca with a picturesque garden and pool, within easy walking distance to town for sale near the town of Pollensa, northern Majorca. POL40535 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.



