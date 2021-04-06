Private laboratories that perform PCR and antigen tests were run off their feet at Easter, especially in tourist areas such as Playa de Palma.

They've been performing an average of 100 tests a day on German tourists, who are required to submit a negative coronavirus test before returning to their country and there were long queues of German visitors outside laboratories.

At Clínica Mallorca in Playa de Palma, the test costs 35 euros, no appointment is needed and the results are available in 15 minutes.

"Price is not a problem for these visitors, they would be willing to pay even more, because they just want to spend a few days on the island,” said a Clínica Mallorca Spokesperson, who added that most of the people coming for tests were aged 30-60 years old and on holiday in Mallorca for 3-5 days.

Playa de Palma is one of the tourist areas where there are more hotels open, according to the Hotel Federation of Mallorca, or FEHM.

At Easter, 13% of the island's hotels were open, which is roughly 100 establishments.

FEHM Executive Vice President, Maria José Aguiló pointed out that in addition to Playa de Palma and Palma city, hotels are open in Capdepera, Soller and Cala Millor. Aguiló explained that demand in the coming weeks will determine whether they stay open and acknowledged that a drop in demand is expected, which always happens in Mallorca after the Easter holidays.