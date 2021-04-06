Formentor Lighthouse, Mallorca.

15-03-2021Ultima Hora

Palma is sunny, but chilly today with a high of 15, strong northeasterly winds and an overnight low of 4 degrees.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

The sun’s out in Calvia too, with a cold easterly wind and a high of 15 falling to 3 after dark.

Ses Salines is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 14 degrees with strong winds and a low of 4.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Portocolom.

Pollensa is mostly sunny with a high of 16, but there's a harsh northeasterly wind and overnight the temperature will fall to 5 degrees.

And it’s 13 degrees and windy in Puigpunyent with lots of sunshine and a low of 4.

