Palma is sunny, but chilly today with a high of 15, strong northeasterly winds and an overnight low of 4 degrees.

The sun’s out in Calvia too, with a cold easterly wind and a high of 15 falling to 3 after dark.

Ses Salines is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 14 degrees with strong winds and a low of 4.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Portocolom.

Pollensa is mostly sunny with a high of 16, but there's a harsh northeasterly wind and overnight the temperature will fall to 5 degrees.

And it’s 13 degrees and windy in Puigpunyent with lots of sunshine and a low of 4.