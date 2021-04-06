The president of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, today affirmed that “the Balearic Islands will study what measures to take once the state of alarm has ended to ensure a slow easing of restrictions in the community”, after the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, said that he wants May 9 to be the end of the state of alarm.

Armengol said: “the power to decree a state of alarm belongs to the Government and must be agreed upon in Congress, therefore also from the political groups. In any case, she added, “the Balearic Islands will study what decisions it can take without a state of alarm to control and ensure restrictive measures and a slow de-escalation.”

Among measures which could be lifted next month is the 10pm to 6am curfew and restrictions on bars and restaurants.