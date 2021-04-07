Rain in Palma, Mallorca.

07-04-2021Ultima Hora

Just when we all thought summer was here at last, the weather has turned yet again, here's how Palma Bay is looking this morning.

The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, is predicting a drop in temperature and cloudy skies in Mallorca today with the possibility of scattered showers this morning.

It should clear up this afternoon, but a cold northeast wind will be blowing in most places throughout the day.

Thursday will be windy, cloudy and noticeably colder especially overnight and frost is forecast in the Sierra de Tramuntana.

Friday will be overcast with light rain and easterly winds but at least it will be couple of degrees warmer.

Aemet says we’re in for a cloudy, cold, wet and windy weekend.

