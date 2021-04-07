The Spanish Ministry for Health ares still pushing for sunworshipers to mask-up on the beach. New laws, which are being presented today, call for the use of face masks if there is not enough room for social distancing. You must be at least 1.5 metres apart.
Masks will have to be worn next to the sea shore and in access areas to the beach at all times. Also, in changing rooms.
A Spanish government source said: "you will have to wear your mask except if you are actually sunbathing (as long as there is room for social distancing) and when you go for a swim. Apart from that you will have to mask up....."
tom / Hace 4 minutes
Based on seeing yesterday thousands of people on the beaches here with no masks and in groups larger than 6 by far and with zero social distancing , all rules and new rules are just pointless, and the pubic won't follow them and enforcement is impossible for the few policemen driving around on their scooters... and this is now even before mass tourism... its all wishful thinking by the government here, there is no control anymore...a few hundred policemen cannot control a million tourists in high season let alone the 5000 here now . Mission impossible and Covid will go up then.
sayhi / Hace 42 minutes
moving the goal posts daily to keep the fear going and keep control of everyone... fascism is here even after news of state of alarm ''supposed to finish next month.. they'll move posts again. EU is now pushing a fascist state Spain is a Chinese modelled communist state
john / Hace about 1 hour
And don't forgot the new law next week that states.. all cats and dogs have to wear masks too!
Rich / Hace about 2 hours
What a bunch of daft tw*ts.