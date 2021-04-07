Cala Banyalbufar, Mallorca.

It’s mostly sunny in Palma with southerly winds and a high of 18, but it will drop to a chilly 3 degrees after dark.

Calvia is 17 degrees with lots of sunshine, light winds and an overnight temperature of 3.

It’s 16 and sunny in Santanyi with a southeasterly breeze and a low of 4 degrees.

Muro is lovely and sunny with a mild wind and the daytime high of 18 degrees will fall to 3 when the sun goes down.

It’s 15 degrees in Deya with sunshine throughout the day, light-moderate winds and a low of 3.

